Halftime Report

UT Arlington is on the road but looking no worse for wear. They have jumped out to a quick 35-31 lead against Abilene Christian.

UT Arlington came into the matchup with some extra motivation after the defeat they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

UT Arlington Mavericks @ Abilene Christian Wildcats

Current Records: UT Arlington 8-11, Abilene Christian 9-11

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting WAC matchup on schedule as the UT Arlington Mavericks and the Abilene Christian Wildcats are set to tip at 4:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Moody Coliseum. The Wildcats are favored, but seeing as the odds didn't stop the Mavericks in their last game, maybe the team has another upset up their sleeve.

Having struggled with four defeats in a row, UT Arlington finally turned things around against Seattle on Thursday. They walked away with a 65-56 victory over the Redhawks.

UT Arlington smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 15 offensive rebounds. That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now pulled down at least 11 offensive rebounds in four consecutive contests.

Meanwhile, Abilene Christian can finally bid farewell to their six-game losing streak thanks to their game on Thursday. They came out on top against Tarleton State by a score of 67-56.

UT Arlington's win bumped their record up to 8-11. As for Abilene Christian, their victory bumped their record up to 9-11.

Keep an eye on the arc in Saturday's matchup: UT Arlington has made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 9.1 threes per game. It's a different story for Abilene Christian, though, as they've been averaging only 4.6. Given UT Arlington's sizable advantage in that area, Abilene Christian will need to find a way to close that gap.

Not only did both teams in this Saturday's game win their last matches, they also took care of their bettors and covered the spread. Looking forward, Abilene Christian is expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. For those looking to play the spread, watch out: Abilene Christian is playing at home, but their 2-5 record against the spread as such isn't exactly encouraging.

Odds

Abilene Christian is a slight 1-point favorite against UT Arlington, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Wildcats as a 1.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 141.5 points.

Series History

Abilene Christian has won 3 out of their last 4 games against UT Arlington.