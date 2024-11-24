Halftime Report

After a tough loss on the road their last time out, Air Force looks much better today on their home court. They have jumped out to a quick 31-24 lead against Mercyhurst.

Air Force entered the match with three straight defeats and they're well on their way to making it four. Can they turn things around, or will Mercyhurst hand them another loss? Only time will tell.

Who's Playing

Mercyhurst Lakers @ Air Force Falcons

Current Records: Mercyhurst 4-2, Air Force 1-4

How To Watch

When: Sunday, November 24, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET

Sunday, November 24, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET Where: Clune Arena -- Colorado Springs, Colorado

Clune Arena -- Colorado Springs, Colorado Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $12.00

What to Know

The Mercyhurst Lakers will face off against the Air Force Falcons at 4:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Clune Arena. The Lakers will be strutting in after a victory while the Falcons will be stumbling in from a loss.

Mercyhurst is headed in fresh off scoring the most points they have all season. They steamrolled past Mount Aloysius 98-45 on Tuesday. The matchup was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 54-23.

Mercyhurst smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 20 offensive rebounds. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Mount Aloysius only pulled down three.

Meanwhile, Air Force's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Thursday after their third straight defeat. They took a 78-69 hit to the loss column at the hands of California.

Air Force's loss came about despite a quality game from Ethan Taylor, who went 9 for 13 en route to 23 points.

Mercyhurst's win was their third straight at home, which pushed their record up to 4-2. As for Air Force, their defeat dropped their record down to 1-4.

Mercyhurst is hoping to beat the odds on Sunday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss.

Odds

Air Force is a big 9.5-point favorite against Mercyhurst, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Falcons as a 10-point favorite.

The over/under is 129 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.