Who's Playing
Miss Valley State Delta Devils @ Alabama A&M Bulldogs
Current Records: Miss Valley State 2-12, Alabama A&M 5-9
How To Watch
- When: Monday, January 6, 2025 at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Alabama A&M Events Center -- Huntsville, Alabama
- Ticket Cost: $300.00
What to Know
If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for Alabama A&M. They and the Miss Valley State Delta Devils will face off in a SWAC battle at 8:00 p.m. ET on Monday at Alabama A&M Events Center. The Bulldogs are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 76.8 points per game this season.
Having struggled with six defeats in a row, Alabama A&M finally turned things around against Arkansas Pine Bluff on Saturday. They came out on top against the Golden Lions by a score of 89-79. The high-flying offensive performance was a huge turnaround for the Bulldogs considering their 49-point performance the matchup before.
Meanwhile, Miss Valley State's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their fifth straight loss. They were completely outmatched by Alabama State on the road and fell 84-55. The Delta Devils were surely aware of their disadvantage in the point spread, but the foreknowledge did nothing to prevent the result.
Alabama A&M's victory ended a four-game drought at home and bumped them up to 5-9. As for Miss Valley State, their defeat dropped their record down to 2-12.
Monday's game is shaping up to be a scrappy contest: Alabama A&M has crashing the boards this season, having averaged 37.7 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Miss Valley State, though, as they've been averaging only 26.7. Given Alabama A&M's sizable advantage in that area, Miss Valley State will need to find a way to close that gap.
Alabama A&M took their win against Miss Valley State in their previous matchup back in February of 2024 by a conclusive 80-57. Does Alabama A&M have another victory up their sleeve, or will Miss Valley State turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.
Odds
Alabama A&M is a big 17.5-point favorite against Miss Valley State, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bulldogs as a 16.5-point favorite.
The over/under is 140 points.
Series History
Alabama A&M has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Miss Valley State.
- Feb 17, 2024 - Alabama A&M 80 vs. Miss Valley State 57
- Jan 08, 2024 - Alabama A&M 78 vs. Miss Valley State 70
- Feb 11, 2023 - Alabama A&M 70 vs. Miss Valley State 68
- Jan 04, 2023 - Alabama A&M 75 vs. Miss Valley State 68
- Feb 12, 2022 - Alabama A&M 94 vs. Miss Valley State 92
- Jan 05, 2022 - Alabama A&M 72 vs. Miss Valley State 67
- Feb 06, 2021 - Alabama A&M 93 vs. Miss Valley State 58
- Feb 10, 2020 - Miss Valley State 67 vs. Alabama A&M 61
- Jan 13, 2020 - Miss Valley State 72 vs. Alabama A&M 66
- Feb 09, 2019 - Alabama A&M 78 vs. Miss Valley State 63