What to Know

If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for Alabama A&M. They and the Miss Valley State Delta Devils will face off in a SWAC battle at 8:00 p.m. ET on Monday at Alabama A&M Events Center. The Bulldogs are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 76.8 points per game this season.

Having struggled with six defeats in a row, Alabama A&M finally turned things around against Arkansas Pine Bluff on Saturday. They came out on top against the Golden Lions by a score of 89-79. The high-flying offensive performance was a huge turnaround for the Bulldogs considering their 49-point performance the matchup before.

Meanwhile, Miss Valley State's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their fifth straight loss. They were completely outmatched by Alabama State on the road and fell 84-55. The Delta Devils were surely aware of their disadvantage in the point spread, but the foreknowledge did nothing to prevent the result.

Alabama A&M's victory ended a four-game drought at home and bumped them up to 5-9. As for Miss Valley State, their defeat dropped their record down to 2-12.

Monday's game is shaping up to be a scrappy contest: Alabama A&M has crashing the boards this season, having averaged 37.7 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Miss Valley State, though, as they've been averaging only 26.7. Given Alabama A&M's sizable advantage in that area, Miss Valley State will need to find a way to close that gap.

Alabama A&M took their win against Miss Valley State in their previous matchup back in February of 2024 by a conclusive 80-57. Does Alabama A&M have another victory up their sleeve, or will Miss Valley State turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Alabama A&M is a big 17.5-point favorite against Miss Valley State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bulldogs as a 16.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 140 points.

Alabama A&M has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Miss Valley State.