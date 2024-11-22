Who's Playing

SC State Bulldogs @ Alabama A&M Bulldogs

Current Records: SC State 2-3, Alabama A&M 3-2

How To Watch

When: Friday, November 22, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Friday, November 22, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Alabama A&M Events Center -- Huntsville, Alabama

Alabama A&M Events Center -- Huntsville, Alabama Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The SC State Bulldogs' road trip will continue as they head out to face the Alabama A&M Bulldogs at 8:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Alabama A&M Events Center. SC State is expected to win (but not by much) so they better bring their A-game into this one.

Last Saturday, SC State couldn't handle Bethune-Cook. and fell 75-62. The defeat unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for the Bulldogs in their matchups with the Wildcats: they've now lost seven in a row.

Meanwhile, Alabama A&M was expected to have a tough go of it on Tuesday, and, well, they did. It's going to take some time for them to recover from the 93-45 bruising that Georgia dished out on Tuesday. The match marked Alabama A&M's lowest-scoring contest so far this season.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, Alabama A&M struggled to work together and finished the game with only eight assists. They were destroyed by their opponents in that department as Georgia racked up 18.

SC State now has a losing record at 2-3. As for Alabama A&M, this is the second loss in a row for them and nudges their season record down to 3-2.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the two teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. SC State hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 83.8 points per game. However, it's not like Alabama A&M struggles in that department as they've been averaging 88.6. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Odds

SC State is a slight 1.5-point favorite against Alabama A&M, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 146.5 points.

