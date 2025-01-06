Who's Playing

Arkansas Pine Bluff Golden Lions @ Alabama State Hornets

Current Records: Arkansas Pine Bluff 3-11, Alabama State 5-9

How To Watch

When: Monday, January 6, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET

Monday, January 6, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Dunn-Oliver Acadome -- Montgomery, Alabama

Dunn-Oliver Acadome -- Montgomery, Alabama Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Arkansas Pine Bluff and Alabama State are an even 5-5 against one another since January of 2020, but not for long. Both will face off in a SWAC battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Monday at Dunn-Oliver Acadome. The Golden Lions are no doubt hoping to put an end to a 14-game streak of away losses dating back to last season.

Arkansas Pine Bluff is headed into Monday's matchup after beating the impressive 162.5-point over/under the oddsmakers set for their last contest against Alabama A&M. Arkansas Pine Bluff took an 89-79 hit to the loss column at the hands of Alabama A&M on Saturday.

Even though they lost, Arkansas Pine Bluff smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 17 offensive rebounds. That's the most offensive rebounds they've managed all season.

Meanwhile, Alabama State finally caught a break after three consecutive losses. They took their match on Saturday with ease, bagging an 84-55 win over Miss Valley State. The margin was wide but not a surprise since the spread was 22.5 in the Hornets' favor.

Arkansas Pine Bluff's defeat dropped their record down to 3-11. As for Alabama State, their victory bumped their record up to 5-9.

This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: Arkansas Pine Bluff has been crazy accurate this season, having made 46.8% of their field goals per game. It's a different story for Alabama State, though, as they've only made 41.7% of their field goals this season. Given Arkansas Pine Bluff's sizable advantage in that area, Alabama State will need to find a way to close that gap.

Arkansas Pine Bluff was able to grind out a solid win over Alabama State when the teams last played back in February of 2024, winning 80-74. Will Arkansas Pine Bluff repeat their success, or does Alabama State have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Alabama State and Arkansas Pine Bluff both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.