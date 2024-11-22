Who's Playing

Neb.-Omaha Mavericks @ Alabama State Hornets

Current Records: Neb.-Omaha 2-3, Alabama State 1-2

How To Watch

When: Friday, November 22, 2024 at 8:30 p.m. ET

Friday, November 22, 2024 at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: James A. Rhodes Arena -- Akron, Ohio

What to Know

The Alabama State Hornets will face off against the Neb.-Omaha Mavericks at 8:30 p.m. ET on Friday at James A. Rhodes Arena. The Hornets are no doubt hoping to put an end to an eight-game streak of away losses dating back to last season.

Alabama State is headed into the match having just posted their biggest win since November 14, 2023 on Monday. They blew past VA-Lynchburg, posting a 115-64 victory.

Alabama State was working as a unit and finished the game with 24 assists. That's the most assists they've posted since back in November of 2023.

Meanwhile, Neb.-Omaha's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their third straight defeat. They fell 79-73 to Southern Utah.

Alabama State made their fans wait, but they earned their first win of the season to make their record 1-2. As for Neb.-Omaha, they now have a losing record at 2-3.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Alabama State has crashing the boards this season, having averaged 41.3 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Neb.-Omaha struggles in that department as they've been averaging 36.2. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

Alabama State is hoping to beat the odds on Friday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss.

Odds

Neb.-Omaha is a slight 1.5-point favorite against Alabama State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line on this game has moved a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Hornets as a 1-point favorite.

The over/under is 142.5 points.

