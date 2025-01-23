Who's Playing

UMBC Retrievers @ Albany Great Danes

Current Records: UMBC 9-10, Albany 10-10

How To Watch

When: Thursday, January 23, 2025 at 6:30 p.m. ET

Thursday, January 23, 2025 at 6:30 p.m. ET Where: Broadview Center -- Albany, New York

Broadview Center -- Albany, New York TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo

What to Know

We've got another exciting America East matchup on schedule as the UMBC Retrievers and the Albany Great Danes are set to tip at 6:30 p.m. ET on Thursday at Broadview Center. The Retrievers are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 81.8 points per game this season.

UMBC was supposed to head into this matchup following a close win against Maine, but that's certainly not how things went down on Saturday. UMBC suffered a bruising 87-62 defeat at the hands of Maine. For those keeping track at home, that's the biggest loss the Retrievers have suffered since November 8, 2024.

Meanwhile, Albany beat Binghamton 70-65 on Saturday.

UMBC now has a losing record at 9-10. As for Albany, the victory got them back to even at 10-10.

Keep an eye on the arc in Thursday's contest: UMBC has been dynamite from deep this season, having drained 38.7% of their threes per game. It's a different story for Albany, though, as they've only made 31.5% of their threes this season. Given UMBC's sizable advantage in that area, Albany will need to find a way to close that gap.

UMBC was able to grind out a solid win over Albany in their previous matchup back in February of 2024, winning 80-75. The rematch might be a little tougher for UMBC since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

UMBC has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Albany.