Who's Playing
UMBC Retrievers @ Albany Great Danes
Current Records: UMBC 9-10, Albany 10-10
How To Watch
- When: Thursday, January 23, 2025 at 6:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Broadview Center -- Albany, New York
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
What to Know
We've got another exciting America East matchup on schedule as the UMBC Retrievers and the Albany Great Danes are set to tip at 6:30 p.m. ET on Thursday at Broadview Center. The Retrievers are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 81.8 points per game this season.
UMBC was supposed to head into this matchup following a close win against Maine, but that's certainly not how things went down on Saturday. UMBC suffered a bruising 87-62 defeat at the hands of Maine. For those keeping track at home, that's the biggest loss the Retrievers have suffered since November 8, 2024.
Meanwhile, Albany beat Binghamton 70-65 on Saturday.
UMBC now has a losing record at 9-10. As for Albany, the victory got them back to even at 10-10.
Keep an eye on the arc in Thursday's contest: UMBC has been dynamite from deep this season, having drained 38.7% of their threes per game. It's a different story for Albany, though, as they've only made 31.5% of their threes this season. Given UMBC's sizable advantage in that area, Albany will need to find a way to close that gap.
UMBC was able to grind out a solid win over Albany in their previous matchup back in February of 2024, winning 80-75. The rematch might be a little tougher for UMBC since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.
Series History
UMBC has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Albany.
- Feb 17, 2024 - UMBC 80 vs. Albany 75
- Feb 03, 2024 - UMBC 114 vs. Albany 102
- Feb 15, 2023 - Albany 81 vs. UMBC 74
- Jan 05, 2023 - UMBC 92 vs. Albany 83
- Feb 02, 2022 - UMBC 59 vs. Albany 53
- Jan 19, 2022 - Albany 66 vs. UMBC 54
- Dec 20, 2020 - UMBC 65 vs. Albany 60
- Dec 19, 2020 - UMBC 65 vs. Albany 64
- Feb 20, 2020 - UMBC 69 vs. Albany 50
- Jan 29, 2020 - Albany 67 vs. UMBC 63