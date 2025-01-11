Who's Playing

Alabama A&M Bulldogs @ Alcorn State Braves

Current Records: Alabama A&M 6-9, Alcorn State 0-14

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting SWAC matchup on schedule as the Alabama A&M Bulldogs and the Alcorn State Braves are set to tip at 4:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at David L. Whitney Complex. The Bulldogs are no doubt hoping to put an end to a six-game streak of away losses dating back to last season.

Last Monday, Alabama A&M was able to grind out a solid victory over Miss Valley State, taking the game 79-67.

Alabama A&M smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 21 offensive rebounds (they're ranked fourth in offensive rebounds per game overall). That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now pulled down at least 15 offensive rebounds in three consecutive matchups.

Meanwhile, this season is starting to look grim for Alcorn State, who still haven't picked up a win after 14 contests. They fell just short of Jackson State by a score of 72-69 on Saturday. It was the first time this season that the Braves let down their fans at home.

Alabama A&M's win bumped their record up to 6-9. As for Alcorn State, their loss ended a five-game streak of wins at home dating back to last season and dropped them to 0-14.

This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: Alabama A&M hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 76.9 points per game. It's a different story for Alcorn State, though, as they've been averaging only 60.4. The only thing between Alabama A&M and another offensive beatdown is Alcorn State. Will they be able to keep them contained?

Alabama A&M is hoping to beat the odds on Saturday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. Bettors picking them against the spread have some confidence (to put it mildly), as the team is sitting on a five-game streak of failing to cover when playing on the road.

Odds

Alcorn State is a slight 2-point favorite against Alabama A&M, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 148.5 points.

Series History

Alcorn State has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Alabama A&M.