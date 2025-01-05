Halftime Report

After a tough loss on the road their last time out, American looks much better today on their home court. They have jumped out to a quick 30-26 lead against Holy Cross.

American entered the match with four straight defeats and they're well on their way to making it five. Can they turn things around, or will Holy Cross hand them another loss? Only time will tell.

Who's Playing

Holy Cross Crusaders @ American Eagles

Current Records: Holy Cross 9-5, American 6-8

How To Watch

When: Sunday, January 5, 2025 at 2 p.m. ET

Sunday, January 5, 2025 at 2 p.m. ET Where: Bender Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia

Bender Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $26.00

What to Know

Holy Cross is 2-8 against American since March of 2019 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Sunday. Both will face off in a Patriot battle at 2:00 p.m. ET at Bender Arena. The Crusaders are coming into the contest hot, having won their last four games.

Holy Cross will head into Thursday's match hoping to keep the good times rolling: they proved they can win big on Sunday (they won by 36) but on Thursday they proved they can win the close ones too. They had just enough and edged Loyola Maryland out 74-72. Having forecasted a close win for the Crusaders, the oddsmakers were right on the money.

Holy Cross can attribute much of their success to Aidan Richard, who went 6 for 8 from beyond the arc en route to 18 points. Richard continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last five games he's played. The team also got some help courtesy of Max Green, who had 17 points in addition to seven rebounds.

Meanwhile, American's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Thursday after their fourth straight defeat. They wound up on the wrong side of a painful 81-58 walloping at the hands of Navy. Having soared to a lofty 93 points in the game before, the Eagles' point total in this one was quite the letdown.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Colin Smalls, who had 18 points.

Holy Cross is on a roll lately: they've won five of their last six matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 9-5 record this season. As for American, their loss dropped their record down to 6-8.

Holy Cross is hoping to beat the odds on Sunday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. For those looking to play the spread, take note: they are a solid 5-2 against the spread when playing on the road.

Holy Cross skirted past American 58-56 when the teams last played back in February of 2024. The rematch might be a little tougher for Holy Cross since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

American is a 5-point favorite against Holy Cross, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 138.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

American has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Holy Cross.