Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between Arizona State and the win they were favored to collect coming into this evening. They have jumped out to a quick 39-29 lead against St. Thomas.

If Arizona State keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 4-1 in no time. On the other hand, St. Thomas will have to make due with a 3-2 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

St. Thomas Tommies @ Arizona State Sun Devils

Current Records: St. Thomas 3-1, Arizona State 3-1

How To Watch

What to Know

After three games on the road, Arizona State is heading back home. They will welcome the St. Thomas Tommies at 8:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Desert Financial Arena. Expect the scorekeeper to be kept busy: if their previous games are any indication, the two teams will really light up the scoreboard.

Arizona State is headed in fresh off scoring the most points they have all season. They walked away with an 87-76 victory over Grand Canyon on Thursday. With that win, the Sun Devils brought their scoring average up to 75.8 points per game.

Arizona State's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Basheer Jihad led the charge by scoring 18 points along with five assists and five rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Joson Sanon, who went 8 for 12 en route to 21 points.

Meanwhile, St. Thomas blew past St. Norbert College, posting a 102-54 victory. That looming 102-54 mark stands out as the most commanding margin for the Tommies yet this season.

St. Thomas was working as a unit and finished the game with 28 assists. That's the most assists they've posted since back in December of 2023.

Arizona State's win bumped their record up to 3-1. As for St. Thomas, their victory was their sixth straight at home dating back to last season, which pushed their record up to 3-1.

Sunday's contest is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: Arizona State has been dynamite from deep this season, having nailed 36.8% of their threes per game. However, it's not like St. Thomas struggles in that department as they've nailed 43.2% of their threes this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

As for their next game, Arizona State is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 11.5 points. For those looking to play the spread, watch out: Arizona State is playing as the favorites at home, but their 0-1 record against the spread as such isn't exactly encouraging.

Odds

Arizona State is a big 11.5-point favorite against St. Thomas, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Sun Devils as a 12.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 145.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.