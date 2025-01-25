Who's Playing

Colorado Buffaloes @ Arizona Wildcats

Current Records: Colorado 9-9, Arizona 12-6

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 25, 2025 at 3 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 25, 2025 at 3 p.m. ET Where: McKale Memorial Center -- Tucson, Arizona

McKale Memorial Center -- Tucson, Arizona TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

After two games on the road, Arizona is heading back home. They and the Colorado Buffaloes will face off in a Big 12 battle at 3:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at McKale Memorial Center. The Wildcats are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 82.9 points per game this season.

Arizona will roll into the contest after a wild two-game stretch: they only put up 54 points on Saturday, then bounced right back against Okla. State on Tuesday. Arizona walked away with a 92-78 victory over Okla. State.

Caleb Love was the offensive standout of the match as he went 10 for 17 en route to 27 points plus five rebounds and three steals. He had some trouble finding his footing against Texas Tech on Saturday, so this was a nice turnaround. Another player making a difference was Trey Townsend, who went 7 for 8 en route to 19 points.

Meanwhile, Colorado's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Tuesday after their seventh straight loss. They took an 83-67 bruising from BYU.

Julian Hammond III put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 17 points.

Colorado struggled to work together and finished the game with only eight assists. They were crushed by their opponents in that department as BYU racked up 16.

Arizona is on a roll lately: they've won eight of their last nine games, which provided a massive bump to their 12-6 record this season. As for Colorado, their defeat dropped their record down to 9-9.

Arizona took their win against Colorado when the teams last played back in February of 2024 by a conclusive 99-79. Will Arizona repeat their success, or does Colorado have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Arizona has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Colorado.