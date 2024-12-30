Who's Playing

TCU Horned Frogs @ Arizona Wildcats

Current Records: TCU 7-4, Arizona 6-5

TCU is preparing for their first Big 12 matchup of the season on Monday. They and the Arizona Wildcats will face off at 8:00 p.m. ET at McKale Memorial Center. Both are strolling into their matches after big wins in their previous games.

TCU will roll into the game after a wild two-game stretch: they only put up 58 points two weeks ago, then bounced right back against Montana State last Sunday. TCU blew past Montana State, posting an 82-48 win. The victory made it back-to-back wins for the Horned Frogs.

TCU's win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from Noah Reynolds, who scored 15 points along with five assists. Reynolds had some trouble finding his footing against South Alabama two weeks ago, so this was a step in the right direction. Another player making a difference was Ernest Udeh Jr., who earned nine points along with five rebounds and four steals.

TCU smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 14 offensive rebounds. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Montana State only pulled down three.

Meanwhile, one look at the score and it should come as no surprise that Arizona was far and away the favorite against Central Michigan last Saturday. Arizona claimed a resounding 94-41 victory over Central Michigan. The Wildcats have made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won six matchups by 29 points or more this season.

Arizona's win was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Caleb Love, who went 9 for 15 en route to 24 points. What's more, Love also posted a 60% field goal percentage, which is the highest he's posted since back in January. KJ Lewis was another key player, earning 13 points plus five rebounds and two steals.

TCU's victory was their seventh straight at home, which pushed their record up to 7-4. As for Arizona, they now have a winning record of 6-5.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: TCU has crashing the boards this season, having averaged 36.6 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Arizona struggles in that department as they've been averaging 42.9. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

TCU is hoping to beat the odds on Monday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. Against the spread, they have been a house darling this year with a chancy 3-8 ATS record.

Arizona is a big 15-point favorite against TCU, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Wildcats, as the game opened with the Wildcats as a 13.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 146.5 points.

Arizona won the only game these two teams have played in the last 2 years.