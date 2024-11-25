Who's Playing

Md.-E. Shore Hawks @ Arkansas Razorbacks

Current Records: Md.-E. Shore 2-6, Arkansas 4-1

How To Watch

When: Monday, November 25, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Monday, November 25, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Bud Walton Arena -- Fayetteville, Arkansas

Bud Walton Arena -- Fayetteville, Arkansas TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Md.-E. Shore Hawks' road trip will continue as they head out to face the Arkansas Razorbacks at 8:00 p.m. ET on Monday at Bud Walton Arena.

The experts figured Md.-E. Shore would be stumbling into the contest after a tough loss to Illinois, and, well: they nailed that call. Md.-E. Shore took a serious blow against Illinois on Saturday, falling 87-40. The match marked the Hawks' lowest-scoring game so far this season.

Meanwhile, Arkansas entered their tilt with Little Rock on Friday with two consecutive wins but they'll enter their next game with three. They walked away with a 79-67 win over the Trojans. With that victory, the Razorbacks brought their scoring average up to 75.6 points per game.

Arkansas' success was spearheaded by the efforts of Adou Thiero, who went 7 for 9 en route to 23 points plus eight rebounds and six steals, and Boogie Fland, who went 6 for 11 en route to 21 points plus seven assists and three steals. Fland has been hot recently, having posted three or more steals the last three times he's played. Karter Knox, on the other hand, was considerably less helpful: he went 0-6 from beyond the arc.

Md.-E. Shore dropped their record down to 2-6 with the loss, which was their 21st straight on the road dating back to last season. As for Arkansas, their win bumped their record up to 4-1.