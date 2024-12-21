Who's Playing

North Carolina A&T Aggies @ Arkansas Razorbacks

Current Records: North Carolina A&T 3-9, Arkansas 9-2

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 21, 2024 at 2:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 21, 2024 at 2:30 p.m. ET Where: Bud Walton Arena -- Fayetteville, Arkansas

Bud Walton Arena -- Fayetteville, Arkansas TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo

What to Know

After two games on the road, Arkansas is heading back home. They will welcome the North Carolina A&T Aggies at 2:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Bud Walton Arena. The Razorbacks are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 80.5 points per game this season.

Arkansas will head into Saturday's contest hoping to keep the good times rolling: they only won by two when they last took the court, which might have inspired the 25-point they dealt Cent. Arkansas on Saturday. Arkansas put the hurt on Cent. Arkansas with a sharp 82-57 win. The Razorbacks were heavily favored coming into this match, and the results showcase why.

Among those leading the charge was Boogie Fland, who almost dropped a double-double on 16 points and nine assists. The team also got some help courtesy of Jonas Aidoo, who made all 6 shots he took racking up 13 points plus two blocks.

Arkansas was working as a unit and finished the game with 23 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Cent. Arkansas only posted eight.

Meanwhile, North Carolina A&T's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Tuesday after their seventh straight defeat. They fell 73-68 to Coastal Carolina.

Despite the loss, North Carolina A&T had strong showings from Landon Glasper, who earned 29 points along with eight rebounds and two steals, and Nikolaos Chitikoudis, who dropped a double-double on 13 points and ten rebounds.

Arkansas' victory bumped their record up to 9-2. As for North Carolina A&T, their defeat dropped their record down to 3-9.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as both are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Arkansas hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 80.5 points per game. However, it's not like North Carolina A&T struggles in that department as they've been averaging 75.3. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.