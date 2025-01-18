Who's Playing

Georgia State Panthers @ Arkansas State Red Wolves

Current Records: Georgia State 7-11, Arkansas State 13-5

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 18, 2025 at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 18, 2025 at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: First National Bank Arena -- Jonesboro, Arkansas

First National Bank Arena -- Jonesboro, Arkansas TV: ESPN Plus

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting Sun Belt matchup on schedule as the Arkansas State Red Wolves and the Georgia State Panthers are set to tip at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at First National Bank Arena. The timing is sure in the Red Wolves' favor as the team sits on 11 straight wins at home (dating back to last season) while the Panthers have been banged up by six consecutive losses on the road.

Arkansas State is headed into the match following a big victory against Louisiana on Thursday, something the oddsmakers some coming from a mile away. Arkansas State put the hurt on Louisiana with a sharp 83-63 win. The game was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 44-24.

Arkansas State was working as a unit and finished the game with 17 assists. The team's really been improving in that area: they've now improved their assist total in three consecutive contests.

Meanwhile, Georgia State unfortunately witnessed the end of their three-game winning streak on Wednesday. They took a 94-80 hit to the loss column at the hands of Texas State.

Arkansas State has been performing well recently as they've won eight of their last ten matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 13-5 record this season. As for Georgia State, their loss dropped their record down to 7-11.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Arkansas State has crashing the boards this season, having averaged 40.6 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Georgia State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 38.7. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

Arkansas State and Georgia State were neck-and-neck when the teams last played back in December of 2023, but Arkansas State came up empty-handed after a 91-90 defeat. Will Arkansas State have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Series History

Georgia State has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Arkansas State.