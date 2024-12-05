Who's Playing

Jackson State Tigers @ Arkansas State Red Wolves

Current Records: Jackson State 0-8, Arkansas State 5-3

How To Watch

When: Thursday, December 5, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Where: First National Bank Arena -- Jonesboro, Arkansas

TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Ticket Cost: $20.40

What to Know

After three games on the road, Arkansas State is heading back home. They will welcome the Jackson State Tigers at 8:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at First National Bank Arena. The Red Wolves are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 77.5 points per game this season.

The experts predicted Arkansas State would be headed in after a win, but Hofstra made sure that didn't happen. Arkansas State lost 68-66 to Hofstra on a last-minute layup From Michael Graham. The match was a 29-29 toss-up at halftime, but the Red Wolves couldn't quite close it out.

Arkansas State's defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of Derrian Ford, who had 17 points, and Kobe Julien, who went 6 for 10 en route to 16 points plus five rebounds and two steals. What's more, Ford also posted a 42.9% three-point shooting accuracy, which is the highest he's posted since back in November of 2023.

Meanwhile, Jackson State's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Monday after their ninth straight loss dating back to last season. They fell 74-66 to Saint Louis.

Despite the defeat, Jackson State had strong showings from Jayme Mitchell Jr., who went 5 for 7 en route to 14 points, and Shannon Grant, who went 5 for 7 en route to 12 points plus seven rebounds. Mitchell Jr.'s performance made up for a slower matchup against Kentucky two weeks ago.

Arkansas State's loss dropped their record down to 5-3. As for Jackson State, their defeat dropped their record down to 0-8.

This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: Arkansas State hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 77.5 points per game. It's a different story for Jackson State, though, as they've been averaging only 61.1. The only thing between Arkansas State and another offensive beatdown is Jackson State. Will they be able to keep them contained?

Going forward, Arkansas State is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 15 points. Bettors picking them against the spread have some confidence (to put it mildly), as the team is sitting on a four-game streak of failing to cover when expected to win.

Odds

Arkansas State is a big 15-point favorite against Jackson State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Tigers as a 16.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 148.5 points.

Series History

Arkansas State and Jackson State both have 1 win in their last 2 games.