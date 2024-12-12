Who's Playing

UT Arlington Mavericks @ Arkansas State Red Wolves

Current Records: UT Arlington 4-5, Arkansas State 7-3

How To Watch

When: Thursday, December 12, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Thursday, December 12, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET Where: First National Bank Arena -- Jonesboro, Arkansas

First National Bank Arena -- Jonesboro, Arkansas TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $20.40

What to Know

The UT Arlington Mavericks' road trip will continue as they head out to face the Arkansas State Red Wolves at 8:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at First National Bank Arena. The Mavericks have been getting the ball to fall more lately as they've increased their point totals each of their last three games.

Last Monday, UT Arlington was able to grind out a solid win over UL Monroe, taking the game 84-70.

UT Arlington was working as a unit and finished the game with 22 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as UL Monroe only posted eight.

Meanwhile, Arkansas State beat Memphis 85-72 on Sunday. The victory made it back-to-back wins for the Red Wolves.

Arkansas State's success was spearheaded by the efforts of Joseph Pinion, who went 7 for 13 en route to 22 points plus eight rebounds and three blocks, and Dyondre Dominguez, who went 5 for 7 en route to 19 points plus six rebounds. What's more, Dominguez also racked up three threes, the most he's had since back in December of 2023. Less helpful for Arkansas State was Avery Felts' abysmal 0-5 three-point shooting.

UT Arlington's victory bumped their record up to 4-5. As for Arkansas State, their win bumped their record up to 7-3.

Keep an eye on the arc in Thursday's matchup: UT Arlington has been dynamite from deep this season, having nailed 39.4% of their threes per game. It's a different story for Arkansas State, though, as they've only drained 30.1% of their threes this season. Given UT Arlington's sizable advantage in that area, Arkansas State will need to find a way to close that gap.

Not only did both teams in this Thursday's match win their last matches, they also took care of their bettors and covered the spread. Looking ahead, Arkansas State is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 8.5 points. Bettors picking them against the spread have some confidence (to put it mildly), as the team is sitting on a five-game streak of failing to cover when expected to win.

Odds

Arkansas State is a big 8.5-point favorite against UT Arlington, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 8.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 156.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

UT Arlington has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Arkansas State.