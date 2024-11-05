Halftime Report

Army and Albany have shown up to the game, but their offenses sure haven't. After one quarter, neither team has the match in the bag, but Army leads 27-24 over Albany. The finale is shaping up to be a lot like these teams' last head-to-head, which was decided by just three points.

Army entered the contest with five straight defeats and they're well on their way to making it six. Can they turn things around, or will Albany hand them another loss? Only time will tell.

Who's Playing

Albany Great Danes @ Army Black Knights

Current Records: Albany 0-0, Army 0-0

How To Watch

When: Monday, November 4, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Monday, November 4, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Christl Arena -- West Point, New York

Christl Arena -- West Point, New York TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo

Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $39.00

What to Know

The Albany Great Danes will hit the road to start this year's campaign against the Army Black Knights. Tip off is scheduled at 8:00 p.m. ET on Monday at Christl Arena.

This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: Albany kept the scorekeeper busy last season, having averaged 78.9 points per game. It's a different story for Army, though, as they averaged only 60.1.

Looking back to last season, Albany finished on the wrong side of .500 (13-18), but they'll be hoping to turn things around this year. Similarly, Army finished 10-21.

Albany skirted past Army 62-59 when the teams last played back in November of 2023. Does Albany have another victory up their sleeve, or will Army turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Albany is hoping to beat the odds on Monday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. They finished last season with a 13-14 record against the spread.

Odds

Army is a slight 1.5-point favorite against Albany, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 142.5 points.

Series History

Albany won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.