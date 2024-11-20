Who's Playing

FDU Knights @ Army Black Knights

Current Records: FDU 2-3, Army 2-2

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, November 20, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, November 20, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Christl Arena -- West Point, New York

Christl Arena -- West Point, New York TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Army Black Knights will face off against the FDU Knights at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Christl Arena. Keep an eye on the score for this one: the two teams posted some lofty point totals in their previous games.

Army fought the good fight in their overtime matchup against Marist on Friday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They fell just short of the Red Foxes by a score of 91-88. For those keeping track at home, that's the closest loss the Black Knights have suffered since November 21, 2023.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Ryan Curry, who went 6 for 11 from beyond the arc en route to 28 points plus two steals. Those six threes gave him a new career-high. Another player making a difference was Jalen Rucker, who had 23 points plus two steals.

Meanwhile, there's no place like home for FDU, who bounced back after a tough loss on the road on Wednesday. They came out on top in a nail-biter against Manhattan on Sunday, sneaking past 85-82.

Army's defeat dropped their record down to 2-2. As for FDU, their victory bumped their record up to 2-3.

Keep an eye on the arc in Wednesday's game: Army has made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 10.5 threes per game. However, it's not like FDU struggles in that department as they've been averaging 10.4. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Army strolled past FDU when the teams last played back in November of 2019 by a score of 81-65. Will Army repeat their success, or does FDU have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Army has won 3 out of their last 4 games against FDU.