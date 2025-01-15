Who's Playing

Lafayette Leopards @ Army Black Knights

Current Records: Lafayette 7-10, Army 8-8

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, January 15, 2025 at 6 p.m. ET

Wednesday, January 15, 2025 at 6 p.m. ET Where: Christl Arena -- West Point, New York

Christl Arena -- West Point, New York TV: ESPN Plus

Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

We've got another exciting Patriot matchup on schedule as the Lafayette Leopards and the Army Black Knights are set to tip at 6:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Christl Arena. The Leopards are no doubt hoping to put an end to a four-game streak of away losses.

Last Saturday, Lafayette didn't have too much trouble with Holy Cross as they won 82-65.

Lafayette's victory was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Justin Vander Baan, who went 8 for 13 en route to 18 points plus six rebounds and two blocks. Vander Baan continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last three games he's played. The team also got some help courtesy of Caleb Williams, who posted 15 points in addition to five assists and two steals.

Meanwhile, Army won against Loyola Maryland on Wednesday with 74 points and they decided to stick to that point total again on Saturday. Army came out on top against Lehigh by a score of 74-69. The win made it back-to-back victories for the Black Knights.

Army can attribute much of their success to Josh Scovens, who went 7 for 10 en route to 22 points plus three blocks. The dominant performance also gave Scovens a new career-high in field goal percentage (70%). Isaiah Caldwell, on the other hand, was considerably less helpful: he went 0-5 from deep.

Lafayette's win bumped their record up to 7-10. As for Army, their victory ended a three-game drought on the road and puts them at 8-8.

Lafayette is hoping to beat the odds on Wednesday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. They haven't treated fans well this season (a 7-10 ensrues that), but at least they enjoy a 11-5 record against the spread.

Lafayette and Army pleased both fans and bettors in their last contests by winning and covering the spread. Looking ahead, Army is expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. Lafayette might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last four times they've played.

Odds

Army is a slight 1.5-point favorite against Lafayette, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Black Knights as a 1-point favorite.

The over/under is 136 points.

Series History

Army has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Lafayette.