Who's Playing

Miss. State Bulldogs @ Auburn Tigers

Current Records: Miss. State 14-2, Auburn 15-1

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, January 14, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday, January 14, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Neville Arena -- Auburn, Alabama

Neville Arena -- Auburn, Alabama TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Miss. State is 2-8 against Auburn since January of 2018 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Tuesday. Both will face off in an SEC battle at 7:00 p.m. ET at Neville Arena. The Bulldogs are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 83.9 points per game this season.

Miss. State is probably headed into the match with a chip on their shoulder considering Kentucky just ended the team's eight-game winning streak on Saturday. They fell 95-90 to the Wildcats. It was the first time this season that the Bulldogs let down their fans at home.

Cameron Matthews put forth a good effort for the losing side as he dropped a double-double on 19 points and ten rebounds. The dominant performance also gave him a new career-high in threes (two).

Meanwhile, Auburn came tearing into Saturday's contest with seven straight wins (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 27.3 points) and they left with even more momentum. They sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 66-63 win over the Gamecocks. The 66-point effort marked the Tigers' lowest-scoring game of the season, but in the end it didn't matter.

Auburn's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Tahaad Pettiford led the charge by posting 15 points. The team also got some help courtesy of Miles Kelly, who earned 14 points along with six rebounds.

Miss. State's loss ended a seven-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 14-2. As for Auburn, their victory bumped their record up to 15-1.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Miss. State hasn't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 9.4 turnovers per game. However, it's not like Auburn (currently ranked fourth) struggles in that department as they've been averaging only 9.1. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Miss. State came up short against Auburn in their previous meeting back in March of 2024, falling 73-66. Can Miss. State avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Auburn has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Miss. State.