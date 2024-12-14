Who's Playing

S. Illinois Salukis @ Austin Peay Governors

Current Records: S. Illinois 4-6, Austin Peay 4-5

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 14, 2024 at 5 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 14, 2024 at 5 p.m. ET Where: F&M Bank Arena -- Clarksville, Tennessee

F&M Bank Arena -- Clarksville, Tennessee TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The S. Illinois Salukis will face off against the Austin Peay Governors at 5:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at F&M Bank Arena. The Salukis will be strutting in after a victory while the Governors will be stumbling in from a loss.

S. Illinois will head into Saturday's game on the come-up: they were handed a 23-point defeat in their previous outing, but they didn't let that bad energy affect their game against Southern Indiana on Saturday. S. Illinois came out on top in a nail-biter against Southern Indiana , sneaking past 73-70. For those keeping track at home, that's the closest win the Salukis have posted since February 10th.

S. Illinois' win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from Ali Dibba, who went 7 for 12 en route to 19 points plus three steals. Dibba's performance made up for a slower match against Bradley on Tuesday. Another player making a difference was Jarrett Hensley, who dropped a double-double on 16 points and 11 rebounds.

Meanwhile, Austin Peay's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Sunday after their third straight loss. Things couldn't have gone much worse for them as they lost 72-47 to Samford. The matchup marked the Governors' lowest-scoring contest so far this season.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, Austin Peay struggled to work together and finished the game with only eight assists. They were crushed by their opponents in that department as Samford racked up 18.

S. Illinois' victory bumped their record up to 4-6. As for Austin Peay, they now have a losing record at 4-5.

Saturday's game is shaping up to be a scrappy match: S. Illinois has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 38.6 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Austin Peay, though, as they've been averaging only 31.2. Given S. Illinois' sizable advantage in that area, Austin Peay will need to find a way to close that gap.

S. Illinois couldn't quite finish off Austin Peay in their previous matchup back in December of 2023 and fell 70-68. Can S. Illinois avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Austin Peay and S. Illinois both have 1 win in their last 2 games.