Halftime Report

Western Georgia and Austin Peay have shown up to the game, but their offenses sure haven't. Sitting on a score of 34-30, Western Georgia has looked like the better team, but there's still one more half to play.

Western Georgia has yet to find success away from home, so they have something to prove. Victory is within reach; will this be their lucky break?

Who's Playing

Western Georgia Wolves @ Austin Peay Governors

Current Records: Western Georgia 2-13, Austin Peay 6-9

How To Watch

What to Know

Western Georgia has enjoyed a three-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Austin Peay Governors will face off in an Atlantic Sun battle at 8:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at F&M Bank Arena. Coming off a loss in a game the Wolves were expected to win, they now face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.

Last Saturday, Western Georgia ended up a good deal behind Stetson and lost 78-62.

Meanwhile, after soaring to 97 points the game before, Austin Peay faltered in their match on Saturday. They suffered a bruising 68-44 loss at the hands of Jacksonville. The contest marked the Governors' lowest-scoring matchup so far this season.

Western Georgia's defeat dropped their record down to 2-13. As for Austin Peay, they have been struggling recently as they've lost seven of their last nine games, which put a noticeable dent in their 6-9 record this season.

Odds

Austin Peay is a big 8.5-point favorite against Western Georgia, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Governors as a 8-point favorite.

The over/under is 130.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.