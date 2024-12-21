Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between Ball State and the win they were favored to collect coming into this afternoon. After one quarter their offense has really been able to impose its will, dominating Evansville 37-17.

Ball State came into the matchup with some extra motivation after the loss they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Evansville Aces @ Ball State Cardinals

Current Records: Evansville 3-8, Ball State 4-6

How To Watch

What to Know

The Evansville Aces and the Ball State Cardinals will compete for holiday cheer at 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Worthen Arena. The Aces are no doubt hoping to put an end to a nine-game streak of away losses dating back to last season.

There's no need to mince words: Evansville lost to UT Arlington on Wednesday, and Evansville lost bad. The score wound up at 80-54. The Aces were in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 44-24.

Despite the loss, Evansville had strong showings from Tayshawn Comer, who earned 20 points, and Tanner Cuff, who scored seven points plus ten rebounds. What's more, Cuff also racked up four offensive rebounds, the most he's had since back in December of 2023.

Meanwhile, even though Bellarmine scored an imposing 82 points on Saturday, Ball State still came out on top. Ball State managed an 86-82 victory over Bellarmine.

Ball State relied on the efforts of Juanse Gorosito, who went 7 for 12 from beyond the arc en route to 21 points plus three steals, and Mickey Pearson Jr., who posted 18 points plus three steals. Pearson Jr. had some trouble finding his footing against SIUE two weeks ago, so this was a nice turnaround. Payton Sparks was another key player, posting 12 points.

Evansville's defeat dropped their record down to 3-8. As for Ball State, their win ended a four-game drought on the road dating back to last season and puts them at 4-6.

Evansville is hoping to beat the odds on Saturday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. Neither team has fared well against the spread this season; they are 3-7, while Ball State is 3-6.

Everything went Evansville's way against Ball State in their previous matchup back in November of 2023, as Evansville made off with a 74-50 victory. The rematch might be a little tougher for Evansville since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Ball State is a 3-point favorite against Evansville, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cardinals as a 2.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 140.5 points.

Series History

Evansville has won 3 out of their last 5 games against Ball State.