Who's Playing

SC State Bulldogs @ Bethune-Cook. Wildcats

Current Records: SC State 2-2, Bethune-Cook. 0-3

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 16, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday, November 16, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET Where: Moore Gymnasium -- Daytona Beach, Florida

Moore Gymnasium -- Daytona Beach, Florida Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

SC State is 2-7 against Bethune-Cook. since December of 2015 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. The SC State Bulldogs will head out to face off against the Bethune-Cook. Wildcats at 2:00 p.m. ET at Moore Gymnasium. The Bulldogs are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 89.2 points per game this season.

On Thursday, SC State came up short against Jacksonville and fell 71-62.

SC State struggled to work together and finished the game with only eight assists. They were dismantled by their opponents in that department as Jacksonville racked up 20.

Meanwhile, Bethune-Cook.'s recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Tuesday after their fifth straight loss dating back to last season. Things couldn't have gone much worse for them as they lost 91-69 to PFW.

SC State's defeat dropped their record down to 2-2. As for Bethune-Cook., their loss dropped their record down to 0-3.

SC State came up short against Bethune-Cook. in their previous meeting back in December of 2023, falling 80-71. Can SC State avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Bethune-Cook. has won 7 out of their last 9 games against SC State.