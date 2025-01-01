Who's Playing
Miami Hurricanes @ Boston College Eagles
Current Records: Miami 4-8, Boston College 8-5
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday, January 1, 2025 at 12 p.m. ET
- Where: Silvio O. Conte Forum -- Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts
- TV: ACC Network
What to Know
Boston College and Miami are an even 5-5 against one another since February of 2019, but not for long. The Boston College Eagles will stay at home for another game and welcome the Miami Hurricanes at 12:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Silvio O. Conte Forum. The Eagles have been getting the ball to fall more lately as they've increased their point totals each of their last four games.
On Saturday, Boston College beat FDU 78-70.
Boston College relied on the efforts of Chad Venning, who went 8 for 10 en route to 18 points plus five rebounds and four blocks, and Donald Hand Jr., who dropped a double-double on 29 points and ten rebounds. Venning's performance made up for a slower match against SMU last Saturday. Dion Brown was another key player, earning eight points in addition to eight rebounds.
Meanwhile, Miami fought the good fight in their overtime matchup against Mt St Mary's last Saturday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They fell to the Mountaineers 78-74. The Hurricanes got off to an early lead (up 12 with 1:49 left in the first quarter), but sadly they weren't able to maintain that momentum.
Miami's loss shouldn't obscure the performances of Matthew Cleveland, who scored 19 points along with six rebounds and two steals, and Jalil Bethea, who posted 17 points plus three steals.
Boston College's victory bumped their record up to 8-5. As for Miami, they have not been sharp recently as the team has lost eight of their last nine contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 4-8 record this season.
Boston College strolled past Miami in their previous matchup back in March by a score of 81-65. Does Boston College have another victory up their sleeve, or will Miami turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.
Series History
Boston College and Miami both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.
- Mar 12, 2024 - Boston College 81 vs. Miami 65
- Mar 06, 2024 - Boston College 67 vs. Miami 57
- Feb 17, 2024 - Boston College 85 vs. Miami 77
- Jan 11, 2023 - Miami 88 vs. Boston College 72
- Mar 10, 2022 - Miami 71 vs. Boston College 69
- Mar 02, 2022 - Miami 81 vs. Boston College 70
- Mar 05, 2021 - Miami 80 vs. Boston College 76
- Jan 12, 2021 - Boston College 84 vs. Miami 62
- Feb 12, 2020 - Miami 85 vs. Boston College 58
- Feb 17, 2019 - Boston College 64 vs. Miami 57