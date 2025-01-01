Who's Playing

Miami Hurricanes @ Boston College Eagles

Current Records: Miami 4-8, Boston College 8-5

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, January 1, 2025 at 12 p.m. ET

Wednesday, January 1, 2025 at 12 p.m. ET Where: Silvio O. Conte Forum -- Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts

Silvio O. Conte Forum -- Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Boston College and Miami are an even 5-5 against one another since February of 2019, but not for long. The Boston College Eagles will stay at home for another game and welcome the Miami Hurricanes at 12:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Silvio O. Conte Forum. The Eagles have been getting the ball to fall more lately as they've increased their point totals each of their last four games.

On Saturday, Boston College beat FDU 78-70.

Boston College relied on the efforts of Chad Venning, who went 8 for 10 en route to 18 points plus five rebounds and four blocks, and Donald Hand Jr., who dropped a double-double on 29 points and ten rebounds. Venning's performance made up for a slower match against SMU last Saturday. Dion Brown was another key player, earning eight points in addition to eight rebounds.

Meanwhile, Miami fought the good fight in their overtime matchup against Mt St Mary's last Saturday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They fell to the Mountaineers 78-74. The Hurricanes got off to an early lead (up 12 with 1:49 left in the first quarter), but sadly they weren't able to maintain that momentum.

Miami's loss shouldn't obscure the performances of Matthew Cleveland, who scored 19 points along with six rebounds and two steals, and Jalil Bethea, who posted 17 points plus three steals.

Boston College's victory bumped their record up to 8-5. As for Miami, they have not been sharp recently as the team has lost eight of their last nine contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 4-8 record this season.

Boston College strolled past Miami in their previous matchup back in March by a score of 81-65. Does Boston College have another victory up their sleeve, or will Miami turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

Boston College and Miami both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.