Who's Playing

Siena Saints @ Bryant Bulldogs

Current Records: Siena 1-0, Bryant 1-0

How To Watch

When: Friday, November 8, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: Chace Athletic Center -- Smithfield, Rhode Island

TV: ESPN Plus

Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $30.00

What to Know

The Bryant Bulldogs will face off against the Siena Saints at 7:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Chace Athletic Center. Both come into the match bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Bryant is looking to give their home crowd another W after opening their season at home on Monday. They simply couldn't be stopped as they easily beat Dean 105-63. With Bryant ahead 52-30 at the half, the matchup was all but over already.

Bryant was working as a unit and finished the game with 26 assists. That's the most assists they've posted since back in November of 2023.

Meanwhile, Siena had to suffer through an eight-game losing streak dating back to last season, but that streak is no more. In a tight contest that could have gone either way, they made off with a 72-71 victory over Brown.

Bryant strolled past Siena when the teams last played back in December of 2023 by a score of 67-51. Does Bryant have another victory up their sleeve, or will Siena turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Looking forward, Bryant is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 11.5 points. They finished last season with an even 14-14 record against the spread.

Odds

Bryant is a big 11.5-point favorite against Siena, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bulldogs as a 12.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 145 points.

Series History

Siena has won 2 out of their last 3 games against Bryant.