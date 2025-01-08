Halftime Report

Ohio has overcome an early deficit to take the lead back in this one. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead Buffalo 37-20.

Ohio entered the game having won three straight and they're just one half away from another. Will they make it four, or will Buffalo step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.

Who's Playing

Ohio Bobcats @ Buffalo Bulls

Current Records: Ohio 7-6, Buffalo 5-8

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting Mid American matchup on schedule as the Ohio Bobcats and the Buffalo Bulls are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Alumni Arena. The Bulls are crawling into this matchup hobbled by four consecutive losses, while the Bobcats will bounce in with three consecutive wins.

Ohio is headed into this one after the oddsmakers set last week's over/under low at 149.5, but even that wound up being too high. They came out on top in a nail-biter against Central Michigan on Saturday, sneaking past 57-55. The 57-point effort marked the Bobcats' lowest-scoring match of the season, but in the end it didn't matter.

Among those leading the charge was AJ Brown, who posted 14 points along with two steals. The dominant performance also gave him a new career-high in offensive rebounds (four).

Meanwhile, Buffalo couldn't handle Miami (Ohio) on Saturday and fell 93-79.

Buffalo's loss shouldn't obscure the performances of Ryan Sabol, who went 8 for 11 en route to 25 points plus three steals, and Tyson Dunn, who went 7 for 11 en route to 20 points plus six assists. Sabol had some trouble finding his footing against Temple last Sunday, so this was a step in the right direction.

Buffalo struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only five offensive rebounds. They were dismantled by their opponents in that department as Miami (Ohio) pulled down 14.

Ohio's victory ended a four-game drought on the road and puts them at 7-6. As for Buffalo, their defeat dropped their record down to 5-8.

Going forward, Ohio shouldn't be too worried about this matchup, as the experts have them favored by ten points. Bettors picking them against the spread have some confidence (to put it mildly), as the team is sitting on a five-game streak of failing to cover when playing on the road.

Ohio was able to grind out a solid win over Buffalo in their previous meeting back in March of 2024, winning 78-66. Does Ohio have another victory up their sleeve, or will Buffalo turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

Ohio is a big 10-point favorite against Buffalo, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bobcats as a 9.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 152.5 points.

Series History

Ohio has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Buffalo.