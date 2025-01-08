Halftime Report
Ohio has overcome an early deficit to take the lead back in this one. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead Buffalo 37-20.
Ohio entered the game having won three straight and they're just one half away from another. Will they make it four, or will Buffalo step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.
Who's Playing
Ohio Bobcats @ Buffalo Bulls
Current Records: Ohio 7-6, Buffalo 5-8
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday, January 7, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Alumni Arena -- Buffalo, New York
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Ticket Cost: $15.45
What to Know
We've got another exciting Mid American matchup on schedule as the Ohio Bobcats and the Buffalo Bulls are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Alumni Arena. The Bulls are crawling into this matchup hobbled by four consecutive losses, while the Bobcats will bounce in with three consecutive wins.
Ohio is headed into this one after the oddsmakers set last week's over/under low at 149.5, but even that wound up being too high. They came out on top in a nail-biter against Central Michigan on Saturday, sneaking past 57-55. The 57-point effort marked the Bobcats' lowest-scoring match of the season, but in the end it didn't matter.
Among those leading the charge was AJ Brown, who posted 14 points along with two steals. The dominant performance also gave him a new career-high in offensive rebounds (four).
Meanwhile, Buffalo couldn't handle Miami (Ohio) on Saturday and fell 93-79.
Buffalo's loss shouldn't obscure the performances of Ryan Sabol, who went 8 for 11 en route to 25 points plus three steals, and Tyson Dunn, who went 7 for 11 en route to 20 points plus six assists. Sabol had some trouble finding his footing against Temple last Sunday, so this was a step in the right direction.
Buffalo struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only five offensive rebounds. They were dismantled by their opponents in that department as Miami (Ohio) pulled down 14.
Ohio's victory ended a four-game drought on the road and puts them at 7-6. As for Buffalo, their defeat dropped their record down to 5-8.
Going forward, Ohio shouldn't be too worried about this matchup, as the experts have them favored by ten points. Bettors picking them against the spread have some confidence (to put it mildly), as the team is sitting on a five-game streak of failing to cover when playing on the road.
Ohio was able to grind out a solid win over Buffalo in their previous meeting back in March of 2024, winning 78-66. Does Ohio have another victory up their sleeve, or will Buffalo turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.
Odds
Ohio is a big 10-point favorite against Buffalo, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bobcats as a 9.5-point favorite.
The over/under is 152.5 points.
Series History
Ohio has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Buffalo.
- Mar 05, 2024 - Ohio 78 vs. Buffalo 66
- Jan 30, 2024 - Ohio 91 vs. Buffalo 70
- Feb 14, 2023 - Ohio 85 vs. Buffalo 61
- Jan 03, 2023 - Buffalo 75 vs. Ohio 72
- Jan 28, 2022 - Ohio 74 vs. Buffalo 53
- Mar 13, 2021 - Ohio 84 vs. Buffalo 69
- Feb 27, 2021 - Buffalo 86 vs. Ohio 66
- Jan 29, 2021 - Ohio 76 vs. Buffalo 75
- Feb 25, 2020 - Ohio 80 vs. Buffalo 69
- Jan 14, 2020 - Buffalo 76 vs. Ohio 73