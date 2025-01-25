Who's Playing

DePaul Blue Demons @ Butler Bulldogs

Current Records: DePaul 10-10, Butler 8-11

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 25, 2025 at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 25, 2025 at 4 p.m. ET Where: Hinkle Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana

Hinkle Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Butler is 9-1 against DePaul since January of 2020, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Both will face off in a Big East battle at 4:00 p.m. ET at Hinkle Fieldhouse. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

Butler fought the good fight in their overtime matchup against UConn on Tuesday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They fell just short of the Huskies by a score of 80-78. For those keeping track at home, that's the closest loss the Bulldogs have suffered since November 8, 2024.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the best came from Jahmyl Telfort, who had 25 points plus two steals. Another player making a difference was Andre Screen, who almost dropped a double-double on 13 points and nine rebounds.

Butler struggled to work together and finished the game with only eight assists. That's the fewest assists they've posted since back in February of 2024.

Meanwhile, DePaul suffered a grim 73-49 defeat to Creighton on Tuesday. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for the Blue Demons in their matchups with the Bluejays: they've now lost 11 in a row.

The losing side was boosted by Layden Blocker, who earned 15 points along with three steals. He continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last three games he's played.

Butler has not been sharp recently as the team has lost ten of their last 11 games, which put a noticeable dent in their 8-11 record this season. As for DePaul, their defeat dropped their record down to 10-10.

Everything went Butler's way against DePaul in their previous meeting back in March of 2024, as Butler made off with an 82-63 victory. Does Butler have another victory up their sleeve, or will DePaul turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

Butler has won 9 out of their last 10 games against DePaul.