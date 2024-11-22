Who's Playing

Merrimack Warriors @ Butler Bulldogs

Current Records: Merrimack 1-3, Butler 3-1

How To Watch

When: Friday, November 22, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Friday, November 22, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Hinkle Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana

Hinkle Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana TV: Fox Sports 2

Fox Sports 2 Follow: CBS Sports App

Online streaming: fuboTV

What to Know

The Butler Bulldogs' homestand will continue as they prepare to take on the Merrimack Warriors at 7:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Hinkle Fieldhouse. The Bulldogs are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 76 points per game this season.

Last Friday, Butler earned an 81-70 victory over SMU.

Butler's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Jahmyl Telfort led the charge by scoring 19 points along with six rebounds and five assists. Telfort's performance made up for a slower game against Western Michigan last Monday. Kolby King was another key player, going 5 for 6 en route to 14 points.

Butler smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 14 offensive rebounds. That's the most offensive rebounds they've posted since back in January.

Meanwhile, Merrimack's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Wednesday after their third straight defeat. They fell 74-63 to Rutgers. That's two games in a row now that the Warriors have lost by exactly 11 points.

Merrimack's loss came about despite a quality game from Adam Clark, who earned 22 points plus six assists. Those six assists gave Clark a new career-high. Less helpful for Merrimack was Devon Savage's abysmal 0-5 three-point shooting.

Butler's win bumped their record up to 3-1. As for Merrimack, their defeat dropped their record down to 1-3.