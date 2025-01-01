Who's Playing

Villanova Wildcats @ Butler Bulldogs

Current Records: Villanova 8-5, Butler 7-6

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, January 1, 2025 at 6:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday, January 1, 2025 at 6:30 p.m. ET Where: Hinkle Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana

Hinkle Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana TV: Fox Sports 1

Online streaming: fuboTV

What to Know

After both having extra time off, the Villanova Wildcats and the Butler Bulldogs will dust off their jerseys to challenge one another at 6:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Hinkle Fieldhouse. The Wildcats are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 79.1 points per game this season.

Villanova is probably headed into the match with a chip on their shoulder considering Creighton just ended the team's five-game winning streak on Saturday. They fell 86-79 to the Bluejays.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the best came from Eric Dixon, who went 10 for 17 en route to 27 points. The game was his fifth in a row with at least 22.4 points. The team also got some help courtesy of Wooga Poplar, who dropped a double-double on 19 points and ten rebounds.

Villanova struggled to work together and finished the game with only eight assists. They were dismantled by their opponents in that department as Creighton racked up 22.

Meanwhile, Butler's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their fifth straight defeat. They fell to UConn 78-74.

Like Villanova, Butler lost despite seeing results from several players. Andre Screen led the charge by dropping a double-double on 17 points and ten rebounds. Screen has been hot recently, having also posted three or more blocks the last three times he's played. Patrick McCaffery was another key player, scoring 17 points.

Villanova's loss dropped their record down to 8-5. As for Butler, their defeat dropped their record down to 7-6.

Wednesday's matchup is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: Villanova has been dynamite from deep this season, having drained 40.6% of their threes per game. However, it's not like Butler struggles in that department as they've made 39.1% of their threes this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Villanova beat Butler 72-62 in their previous matchup back in February. The rematch might be a little tougher for Villanova since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Villanova has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Butler.