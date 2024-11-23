Who's Playing

Miss Valley State Delta Devils @ BYU Cougars

Current Records: Miss Valley State 1-4, BYU 4-0

What to Know

If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for BYU. They will stay at home for another game and welcome the Miss Valley State Delta Devils at 9:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Marriott Center. One thing working in the Cougars' favor is that they have posted at least 82 points every time they've taken the court this season.

Miss Valley State better have a healthy lead at halftime, because if last week is any indication, that's when BYU really get things going. BYU blew past Idaho 95-71 on Saturday. The Cougars have made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won three matchups by 24 points or more this season.

BYU's victory was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Fousseyni Traore, who almost dropped a double-double on 29 points and nine rebounds. What's more, Traore also posted a 91.7% field goal percentage, which is the highest he's posted since back in January. Richie Saunders was another key player, going 10 for 15 en route to 26 points plus four steals and three blocks.

Meanwhile, Miss Valley State's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Tuesday after their third straight loss. The match between them and Kansas State wasn't particularly close, with Miss Valley State falling 74-56.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the best came from Antonio Sisk, who went 6 for 9 en route to 15 points plus two steals. He had some trouble finding his footing against Texas on Saturday, so this was a step in the right direction.

BYU pushed their record up to 4-0 with the win, which was their tenth straight at home dating back to last season. As for Miss Valley State, their defeat dropped their record down to 1-4.

Everything came up roses for BYU against Miss Valley State when the teams last played back in November of 2017, as the team secured a 91-61 victory. In that contest, BYU amassed a halftime lead of 47-23, an impressive feat they'll look to repeat on Saturday.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Cougars, as the game opened with the Cougars as a 41.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 144.5 points.

Series History

BYU has won both of the games they've played against Miss Valley State in the last 9 years.