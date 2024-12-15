Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between BYU and the win they were favored to collect coming into this evening. They have jumped out to a quick 34-25 lead against Wyoming.

If BYU keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 8-2 in no time. On the other hand, Wyoming will have to make due with a 5-5 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Wyoming Cowboys @ BYU Cougars

Current Records: Wyoming 5-4, BYU 7-2

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 14, 2024 at 9 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 14, 2024 at 9 p.m. ET Where: Delta Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah

Delta Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah TV: ESPN Plus

CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo

Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $35.00

What to Know

If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for BYU. They will square off against the Wyoming Cowboys at 9:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Delta Center. The Cougars are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 85.7 points per game this season.

BYU took a loss when they played away from home last Tuesday, but their home fans gave them all the motivation they needed on Wednesday. They blew past Fresno State, posting a 95-67 win. The Cougars have made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won five matchups by 24 points or more this season.

BYU can attribute much of their success to Trevin Knell, who shot 4-for-6 from beyond the arc and dropped a double-double on 22 points and ten rebounds. The dominant performance also gave Knell a new career-high in offensive rebounds (four). Keba Keita was another key player, as he made all 6 shots he took racking up 12 points plus eight rebounds and two blocks.

Meanwhile, Wyoming's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Tuesday after their third straight defeat. They were just a bucket shy of victory and fell 82-81 to South Dakota. The match was a 37-37 toss-up at halftime, but the Cowboys couldn't quite close it out.

Wyoming's loss shouldn't obscure the performances of Obi Agbim, who posted 17 points along with six rebounds, and A.J. Wills, who had 16 points. Wills' performance made up for a slower contest against Utah State last Wednesday.

BYU pushed their record up to 7-2 with the victory, which was their 12th straight at home dating back to last season. As for Wyoming, their defeat dropped their record down to 5-4.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: BYU has crashing the boards this season, having averaged 43.2 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Wyoming struggles in that department as they've been averaging 41.6. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

Everything came up roses for BYU against Wyoming when the teams last played back in December of 2023, as the team secured a 94-68 win. The rematch might be a little tougher for BYU since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

BYU is a big 17.5-point favorite against Wyoming, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cougars as a 18.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 147.5 points.

Series History

BYU won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.