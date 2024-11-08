Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between California and the win they were favored to collect coming into this evening. They have jumped out to a quick 39-35 lead against Cal Poly.

If California keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 2-0 in no time. On the other hand, Cal Poly will have to make due with an 0-2 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Cal Poly Mustangs @ California Golden Bears

Current Records: Cal Poly 0-1, California 1-0

How To Watch

What to Know

California has gone 3-0 against Cal Poly recently and they'll look to pad the win column further on Thursday. The California Golden Bears will look to defend their home court against the Cal Poly Mustangs at 10:00 p.m. ET at Haas Pavilion. The Golden Bears will be strutting in after a win while the Mustangs will be stumbling in from a defeat.

California is looking to give their home crowd another W after opening their season at home on Monday. They walked away with an 86-73 victory over Cal-Baker. The win was some much needed relief for the Golden Bears as it spelled an end to their four-game losing streak dating back to last season.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead California to victory, but perhaps none more so than Andrej Stojakovic, who had 16 points along with six rebounds. Another player making a difference was Mady Sissoko, who scored ten points along with six rebounds.

Meanwhile, Cal Poly had to start their season on the road on Tuesday, and it wasn't the start they were hoping for. They fell 86-78 to San Fran. The Mustangs' loss continues a disappointing trend for the team, making it 21 in a row dating back to last season.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the best came from Isaac Jessup, who earned 12 points along with four steals. The team also got some help courtesy of Owen Koonce, who went 6 for 11 en route to 18 points.

California barely slipped by Cal Poly in their previous matchup back in December of 2018, winning 67-66. Will California repeat their success, or does Cal Poly have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Looking forward, the game looks promising for California, as the team is favored by a full 15.5 points. They finished last season with a 13-16-1 record against the spread.

Odds

California is a big 15.5-point favorite against Cal Poly, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Golden Bears as a 14.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 154.5 points.

Series History

California has won all of the games they've played against Cal Poly in the last 8 years.