Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between California and the win they were favored to collect coming into this evening. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead Mercyhurst 41-23.

California entered the matchup having won three straight and they're just one half away from another. Will they make it four, or will Mercyhurst step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.

Who's Playing

Mercyhurst Lakers @ California Golden Bears

Current Records: Mercyhurst 4-3, California 5-1

How To Watch

What to Know

If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for California. They will stay at home for another game and welcome the Mercyhurst Lakers at 10:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Haas Pavilion. The Golden Bears have been getting the ball to fall more lately as they've increased their point totals each of their last three games.

Last Sunday, California beat Sacramento State 83-77.

Andrej Stojakovic and Rytis Petraitis were among the main playmakers for California as the former had 20 points and the latter went 5 for 9 en route to 13 points plus five assists and three steals. The game was Stojakovic's third in a row with at least 22.4 points.

Meanwhile, after soaring to 98 points the game before, Mercyhurst faltered in their contest on Sunday. They were completely outmatched by Air Force on the road and fell 82-48. The matchup marked the Lakers' lowest-scoring match so far this season.

California pushed their record up to 5-1 with the win, which was their sixth straight at home dating back to last season. As for Mercyhurst, their defeat dropped their record down to 4-3.

Odds

California is a big 19.5-point favorite against Mercyhurst, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 19.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 140.5 points.

