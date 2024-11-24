Who's Playing

Sacramento State Hornets @ California Golden Bears

Current Records: Sacramento State 1-3, California 4-1

How To Watch

When: Sunday, November 24, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET

Sunday, November 24, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET Where: Haas Pavilion -- Berkeley, California

Haas Pavilion -- Berkeley, California TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Sacramento State Hornets will face off against the California Golden Bears at 4:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Haas Pavilion. The Hornets' defense has only allowed 62.8 points per game this season, so the Golden Bears' offense will have their work cut out for them.

Sacramento State will head out to face California after giving up their first home loss of the season on Saturday. Sacramento State took a 79-69 hit to the loss column at the hands of CSNorthridge. The Hornets just can't catch a break and have now endured three defeats in a row.

Meanwhile, California beat Air Force 78-69 on Thursday. The win made it back-to-back victories for the Golden Bears.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead California to victory, but perhaps none more so than Jeremiah Wilkinson, who went 8 for 12 en route to 23 points. Wilkinson's performance made up for a slower match against USC on Sunday. The team also got some help courtesy of Rytis Petraitis, who scored 12 points in addition to five rebounds and four steals.

Sacramento State's loss dropped their record down to 1-3. As for California, they pushed their record up to 4-1 with the victory, which was their fifth straight at home dating back to last season.

Sunday's matchup is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: Sacramento State has been crazy accurate this season, having made 47.3% of their field goals per game. However, it's not like California struggles in that department as they've made 46.8% of their field goals this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.