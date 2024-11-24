Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between California and the victory they were favored to collect coming into this afternoon. Sitting on a score of 40-33, they have looked like the better team, but there's still one more half to play.

If California keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 5-1 in no time. On the other hand, Sacramento State will have to make due with a 1-4 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Sacramento State Hornets @ California Golden Bears

Current Records: Sacramento State 1-3, California 4-1

How To Watch

What to Know

Hornets fans better hope the squad plays one heck of a game on Sunday as the odds are decidedly against them. They will challenge the California Golden Bears at 4:00 p.m. ET at Haas Pavilion. The Hornets are limping into the contest on a three-game losing streak.

Sacramento State will head out to face California after giving up their first home loss of the season last Saturday. Sacramento State took a 79-69 hit to the loss column at the hands of CSNorthridge. That's two games in a row now that the Hornets have lost by exactly ten points.

Meanwhile, California beat Air Force 78-69 on Thursday. The victory made it back-to-back wins for the Golden Bears.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead California to victory, but perhaps none more so than Jeremiah Wilkinson, who went 8 for 12 en route to 23 points. Wilkinson's performance made up for a slower match against USC on Sunday. Another player making a difference was Rytis Petraitis, who posted 12 points along with five rebounds and four steals.

Sacramento State's defeat dropped their record down to 1-3. As for California, their win was their fifth straight at home dating back to last season, which pushed their record up to 4-1.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Sacramento State has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 38.2 rebounds per game. However, it's not like California struggles in that department as they've been averaging 37.4. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

Odds

California is a big 16.5-point favorite against Sacramento State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 16.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 139.5 points.

