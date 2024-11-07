Who's Playing

Stony Brook Seawolves @ Central Michigan Chippewas

Current Records: Stony Brook 0-1, Central Michigan 1-0

How To Watch

When: Thursday, November 7, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday, November 7, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: McGuirk Arena -- Mt. Pleasant, Michigan

McGuirk Arena -- Mt. Pleasant, Michigan TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Central Michigan Chippewas will look to take advantage of their home-court for the first time this season as they take on the Stony Brook Seawolves at 7:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at McGuirk Arena. The Seawolves took a loss in their last matchup and will be looking to turn the tables on the Chippewas, who come in off a win.

Central Michigan is coming home in high spirits after they had to open their season on the road against South Alabama. Central Michigan snuck past South Alabama with a 74-70 win on Monday.

Central Michigan was working as a unit and finished the game with 17 assists. That's the most assists they've posted since back in January.

Meanwhile, Stony Brook suffered their biggest defeat since December 21, 2023 on Monday. There's no need to mince words: Stony Brook lost to Marquette, and Stony Brook lost bad. The score wound up at 102-62. The Seawolves were surely aware of their disadvantage in the point spread, but the foreknowledge did nothing to prevent the result.