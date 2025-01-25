Halftime Report

UNC-Ash. and Charleston Southern have shown up to the game, but their offenses sure haven't. UNC-Ash. has a bit of a cushion as they currently lead Charleston Southern 38-22.

UNC-Ash. entered the match having won four straight and they're just one half away from another. Will they make it five, or will Charleston Southern step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.

Who's Playing

UNC-Ash. Bulldogs @ Charleston Southern Buccaneers

Current Records: UNC-Ash. 14-6, Charleston Southern 6-15

How To Watch

What to Know

UNC-Ash. is 9-1 against Charleston Southern since January of 2021, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Both will face off in a Big South battle at 3:30 p.m. ET at Buccaneer Fieldhouse. Coming in fresh off a victory as the underdog, the Bulldogs will stroll into this one as the favorite.

Charleston Southern is hoping to do what Gardner-Webb couldn't on Wednesday: put an end to UNC-Ash.'s winning streak, which now stands at four games. UNC-Ash. walked away with a 61-53 win over Gardner-Webb.

UNC-Ash. smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 15 offensive rebounds. That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now pulled down at least ten offensive rebounds in three consecutive matchups.

Meanwhile, Charleston Southern couldn't handle Presbyterian on Wednesday and fell 71-61. The Buccaneers have struggled against the Blue Hose recently, as the game was their third consecutive lost matchup.

UNC-Ash. is on a roll lately: they've won six of their last seven games, which provided a nice bump to their 14-6 record this season. As for Charleston Southern, their loss dropped their record down to 6-15.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: UNC-Ash. has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.4 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Charleston Southern struggles in that department as they've been averaging 38.2. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

UNC-Ash. beat Charleston Southern 60-55 in their previous meeting back in March of 2024. Will UNC-Ash. repeat their success, or does Charleston Southern have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

UNC-Ash. is a 3.5-point favorite against Charleston Southern, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bulldogs as a 3-point favorite.

The over/under is 150 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

UNC-Ash. has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Charleston Southern.