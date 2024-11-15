Halftime Report

UT-Rio Grande Valley needs a win to get to even, but right now it's anybody's game. They have jumped out to a quick 43-39 lead against Charleston Southern.

UT-Rio Grande Valley has yet to string together two consecutive wins, but this may be their chance. For now, things are looking good for them.

Who's Playing

UT-Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros @ Charleston Southern Buccaneers

Current Records: UT-Rio Grande Valley 1-2, Charleston Southern 0-2

How To Watch

When: Friday, November 15, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET

Friday, November 15, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET Where: Greenbrier Colonial Hall -- White Sulpher Springs, West Virginia

Greenbrier Colonial Hall -- White Sulpher Springs, West Virginia Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo

What to Know

The UT-Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros will face off against the Charleston Southern Buccaneers at 1:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Greenbrier Colonial Hall. The Vaqueros are no doubt hoping to put an end to a 12-game streak of away losses dating back to last season.

Having struggled with 16 defeats in a row dating back to last season, UT-Rio Grande Valley finally turned things around against Champ. Christ. on Sunday. They blew past the Tigers, posting a 110-60 victory. With the Vaqueros ahead 48-21 at the half, the matchup was all but over already.

UT-Rio Grande Valley smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 18 offensive rebounds. That's the most offensive rebounds they've posted since back in December of 2023.

Meanwhile, Charleston Southern was the big favorite in their most recent contest, and for good reason. They simply couldn't be stopped on Monday as they easily beat Morris College 108-50.

UT-Rio Grande Valley made their fans wait, but they earned their first win of the season to make their record 1-2. As for Charleston Southern, their win (their first of the season) made their record 0-2.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the two teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. UT-Rio Grande Valley hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 87.7 points per game. However, it's not like Charleston Southern struggles in that department as they've been averaging 79.3. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Odds

UT-Rio Grande Valley is a 3-point favorite against Charleston Southern, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Vaqueros, as the game opened with the Vaqueros as a 1.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 155.5 points.

