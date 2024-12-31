Who's Playing

Tulane Green Wave @ Charlotte 49ers

Current Records: Tulane 6-7, Charlotte 7-6

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, December 31, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET

Tuesday, December 31, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET Where: Dale F. Halton Arena -- Charlotte, North Carolina

Dale F. Halton Arena -- Charlotte, North Carolina Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Tulane is preparing for their first American Athletic Conference matchup of the season on Tuesday. They and the Charlotte 49ers will face off at 2:00 p.m. ET at Dale F. Halton Arena. The Green Wave are no doubt hoping to put an end to a nine-game streak of away losses dating back to last season.

Tulane is headed in fresh off scoring the most points they have all season. They took their game on Friday with ease, bagging a 99-56 victory over Dillard Univ. The Green Wave have made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won four contests by 28 points or more this season.

Tulane was working as a unit and finished the game with 20 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Dillard Univ. only posted seven.

Meanwhile, Charlotte suffered their closest defeat since November 23rd on Wednesday. They fell just short of Charleston by a score of 84-81. The close match was extra heartbreaking for the 49ers, who almost overcame a 21 point deficit.

Jaehshon Thomas put forth a good effort for the losing side as he almost dropped a double-double on 23 points and nine rebounds. Another player making a difference was Nika Metskhvarishvili, who earned 11 points along with three steals.

Tulane's win bumped their record up to 6-7. As for Charlotte, their loss dropped their record down to 7-6.

Tuesday's matchup is shaping up to be a scrappy game: Tulane has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 38.5 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Charlotte, though, as they've been averaging only 32.9. Given Tulane's sizable advantage in that area, Charlotte will need to find a way to close that gap.

Tulane came up short against Charlotte in their previous matchup back in January, falling 75-71. Can Tulane avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Charlotte won the only game these two teams have played in the last 0 years.