Who's Playing

Western Georgia Wolves @ Charlotte 49ers

Current Records: Western Georgia 1-10, Charlotte 5-4

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, December 17, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday, December 17, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Dale F. Halton Arena -- Charlotte, North Carolina

Dale F. Halton Arena -- Charlotte, North Carolina TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

After two games on the road, Charlotte is heading back home. They will welcome the Western Georgia Wolves at 7:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Dale F. Halton Arena. The two teams worked hard to overcome the odds in their previous battles and are surely both feeling confident heading into this clash.

On Saturday, Charlotte earned a 77-63 win over Georgia State.

Robert Braswell IV was the offensive standout of the match as he went 5 for 9 en route to 19 points plus three steals. Nik Graves was another key player, going 5 for 7 en route to 15 points.

Even though they won, Charlotte struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only five offensive rebounds. They were crushed by their opponents in that department as Georgia State pulled down 15.

Meanwhile, Western Georgia had to suffer through a ten-game losing streak, but that streak is no more. They came out on top against Tennessee Tech by a score of 78-73 last Saturday. The Wolves' offense stepped up their game for this one, as that was the most points they've scored all season.

Charlotte now has a winning record of 5-4. As for Western Georgia, their victory (their first of the season) made their record 1-10.