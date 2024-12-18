Who's Playing
Tenn. Wes. Bulldogs @ Chattanooga Mocs
Current Records: Tenn. Wes. 0-0, Chattanooga 7-4
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday, December 18, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: McKenzie Arena -- Chattanooga, Tennessee
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Ticket Cost: $23.80
What to Know
The Tenn. Wes. Bulldogs will start their season against the Chattanooga Mocs. Tip off is scheduled at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at McKenzie Arena.
Chattanooga is headed into the matchup following a big victory against Alabama A&M on Sunday, something the oddsmakers some coming from a mile away. Everything went Chattanooga's way against Alabama A&M as Chattanooga made off with an 85-63 win. That 22 point margin sets a new team best for the Mocs this season.They are on a roll lately: they've won seven of their last eight games, which provided a nice bump to their 7-4 record this season. As for Tenn. Wes., they've got a clean slate. Last year, they finished on the wrong side of .500 (0-1), but they'll be hoping to turn things around this year.
Tenn. Wes. took a serious blow against Chattanooga when the teams last played back in December of 2023, falling 112-51. That match was pretty much over by halftime, at which point Tenn. Wes. was down 52-21.
Series History
Chattanooga has won all of the games they've played against Tenn. Wes. in the last 9 years.
- Dec 10, 2023 - Chattanooga 112 vs. Tenn. Wes. 51
- Dec 12, 2021 - Chattanooga 104 vs. Tenn. Wes. 55
- Dec 08, 2019 - Chattanooga 99 vs. Tenn. Wes. 51
- Nov 25, 2017 - Chattanooga 95 vs. Tenn. Wes. 60
- Dec 14, 2016 - Chattanooga 107 vs. Tenn. Wes. 65
- Dec 08, 2015 - Chattanooga 91 vs. Tenn. Wes. 63