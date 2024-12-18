Who's Playing

Tenn. Wes. Bulldogs @ Chattanooga Mocs

Current Records: Tenn. Wes. 0-0, Chattanooga 7-4

How To Watch

What to Know

The Tenn. Wes. Bulldogs will start their season against the Chattanooga Mocs. Tip off is scheduled at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at McKenzie Arena.

Chattanooga is headed into the matchup following a big victory against Alabama A&M on Sunday, something the oddsmakers some coming from a mile away. Everything went Chattanooga's way against Alabama A&M as Chattanooga made off with an 85-63 win. That 22 point margin sets a new team best for the Mocs this season.

They are on a roll lately: they've won seven of their last eight games, which provided a nice bump to their 7-4 record this season. As for Tenn. Wes., they've got a clean slate. Last year, they finished on the wrong side of .500 (0-1), but they'll be hoping to turn things around this year.

Tenn. Wes. took a serious blow against Chattanooga when the teams last played back in December of 2023, falling 112-51. That match was pretty much over by halftime, at which point Tenn. Wes. was down 52-21.

Series History

Chattanooga has won all of the games they've played against Tenn. Wes. in the last 9 years.