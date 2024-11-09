Who's Playing

Youngstown State Penguins @ Chicago State Cougars

Current Records: Youngstown State 0-0, Chicago State 0-1

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 9, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Where: Jones Convocation Center -- Chicago, Illinois

What to Know

The Youngstown State Penguins will start their season against the Chicago State Cougars. Tip off is scheduled at 8:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Jones Convocation Center.

Chicago State is headed into their home opener looking to turn things around after starting their season on the road. They fell 79-72 to Loyola Chi. on Monday. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for the Cougars in their matchups with the Ramblers: they've now lost four in a row.

Chicago State's defeat dropped their record down to 0-1. As for Youngstown State, they've got a clean slate. Last year, they had a phenomenal run, finishing with a superb 22-9 record.