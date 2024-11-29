Who's Playing

Florida A&M Rattlers @ Clemson Tigers

Current Records: Florida A&M 1-4, Clemson 6-1

How To Watch

What to Know

Rattlers fans better hope the squad plays one heck of a game on Friday as the odds are decidedly against them. They will challenge the Clemson Tigers at 7:00 p.m. ET at Littlejohn Coliseum. The Rattlers are no doubt hoping to put an end to a ten-game streak of away losses dating back to last season.

Having struggled with seven losses in a row dating back to last season, Florida A&M finally turned things around against Trinity Baptist on Friday. They simply couldn't be stopped as they easily beat the Eagles 110-68. The Rattlers' offense stepped up their game for this one, as that was the most points they've scored all season.

Florida A&M was working as a unit and finished the game with 21 assists. That's the most assists they've posted since back in January.

Meanwhile, Clemson had already won two in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 21.5 points) and they went ahead and made it three on Tuesday. They came out on top against the Nittany Lions by a score of 75-67.

Ian Schieffelin was the offensive standout of the contest as he dropped a double-double on 18 points and 13 rebounds. The dominant performance also gave him a new career-high in assists (eight). Chase Hunter was another key player, posting 17 points in addition to five rebounds.

Florida A&M made their fans wait, but they finally earned their first win of the season to make their record 1-4. As for Clemson, their victory bumped their record up to 6-1.

Keep an eye on the arc in Friday's game: Florida A&M has made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 9 threes per game. However, it's not like Clemson struggles in that department as they've been averaging 9. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Not only did both teams in this Friday's match win their last matches, they also took care of their bettors and covered the spread. Going forward, the game looks promising for Clemson, as the team is favored by a full 31.5 points. Florida A&M hasn't treated fans well this season (a 1-4 ensrues that), but at least they enjoy a 4-1 record against the spread.

Odds

Clemson is a big 31.5-point favorite against Florida A&M, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Tigers as a 30.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 141.5 points.

