Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between Colgate and the win they were favored to collect coming into this afternoon. After one quarter their offense has really been able to impose its will, dominating Boston U. 53-25.

Colgate has yet to string together two consecutive wins, but this may be their chance. For now, things are looking good for them.

Who's Playing

Boston U. Terriers @ Colgate Raiders

Current Records: Boston U. 8-8, Colgate 5-11

What to Know

Boston U. is 1-9 against Colgate since January of 2021 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. Both will face off in a Patriot battle at 2:00 p.m. ET at Cotterell Court. The Terriers are expected to lose this one by 2.5 points, so we'll see if that gives them a bit of motivation.

Boston U. is headed into this one after the oddsmakers set last week's over/under low at 126.5, but even that wound up being too high. They came out on top against American by a score of 60-54 on Wednesday. The score was all tied up 30-30 at the break, but the Terriers were the better team in the second half.

Among those leading the charge was Michael McNair, who went 6 for 11 en route to 20 points. Another player making a difference was Kyrone Alexander, who had 15 points along with seven rebounds.

Meanwhile, there's no place like home for Colgate, who bounced back after a tough loss on the road on Sunday. They walked away with a 67-62 victory over Lehigh on Wednesday.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Colgate to victory, but perhaps none more so than Jeff Woodward, who dropped a double-double on 20 points and 12 rebounds. The dominant performance also gave Woodward a new career-high in offensive rebounds (five). Brady Cummins was another key player, earning 13 points.

Boston U.'s win was their fourth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 8-8. As for Colgate, their victory bumped their record up to 5-11.

Saturday's game is shaping up to be a scrappy contest: Boston U. has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.5 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Colgate, though, as they've been averaging only 31.9. Given Boston U.'s sizable advantage in that area, Colgate will need to find a way to close that gap.

Boston U. came up short against Colgate when the teams last played back in February of 2024, falling 74-64. Can Boston U. avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Colgate is a slight 2.5-point favorite against Boston U., according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 125.5 points.

Series History

Colgate has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Boston U..