The 2023-24 college basketball season gets underway Monday. For the first time in more than seven months, we'll have real games that count.

That's the good news.

The bad news is that the schedule stinks.

Have you looked at it yet? Twenty-one of the 25 teams in the preseason AP Top 25 poll are in action on Monday, but exactly zero of them will be matched against another ranked team. Furthermore, only one game involving a ranked team — No. 21 USC vs. Kansas State — has a point spread under 15, and the average point spread in Monday games featuring a ranked team is … 26. So, barring a big surprise, there shouldn't be much movement, if any, when I publish Tuesday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings.

Yes, the daily Top 25 And 1 is back!

Per usual, I'll update these rankings every morning of the season until the Monday after Selection Sunday. If you've been following the Top 25 And 1 throughout the offseason, you likely know that Kansas is starting at No. 1, Purdue is starting at No. 2 and Duke is starting at No. 3. Those three schools have represented the top three in the Top 25 And 1 since June, and it's worth noting that the Jayhawks, Boilermakers and Blue Devils are heavy favorites to win the national title, according to oddsmakers, which means if things go as planned, either Duke's Jon Scheyer or Purdue's Matt Painter will win their first national championship in April, or Kansas' Bill Self will secure what would be his third.

Top 25 And 1 rankings