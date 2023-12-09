Two of the best college basketball games on Saturday's schedule will originate from Canada, unusual as it is. The first is Purdue-Alabama. The second is TCU-Clemson. It's a doubleheader that will allow Purdue's leading scorer (Zach Edey) and TCU's leading scorer (Emanuel Miller) to play in front of friends and family in their hometown of Toronto.

"It's always special, being from Toronto," Miller said earlier this week. "Being from a different country and having my family support me on my home soil, and just being able to play on my home soil, is a special moment that I'm going to cherish and look forward to."

Purdue-Alabama is considered the bigger game of the two, if only because it features Edey, the reigning CBS Sports National Player of the Year who is currently on track to become the first back-to-back Wooden Award winner since Virginia's Ralph Sampson won it twice in 1982 and 1983. Plus, Purdue is No. 2 in Saturday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings. Alabama is No. 26. So, for our purposes at least, Purdue-Alabama is a ranked-vs-ranked matchup.

But it's the other game in Toronto, TCU-Clemson, that'll pit one undefeated team against another. There are only 13 undefeated outfits left in college basketball — and these are two of them. TCU is 7-0. Clemson is 8-0 -- and ranked 24th in Saturday morning's Top 25 And 1. The loser of this matchup will obviously fall from the list of unbeatens and leave the sport with no more than 12 schools with a zero in the loss column. The winner should be in the Associated Press Top 25 poll when it updates Monday.

Top 25 And 1 rankings