Who's Playing
Arizona State Sun Devils @ Colorado Buffaloes
Current Records: Arizona State 11-8, Colorado 9-10
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday, January 28, 2025 at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: CU Events Center -- Boulder, Colorado
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Ticket Cost: $3.00
What to Know
We've got another exciting Big 12 matchup on schedule as the Arizona State Sun Devils and the Colorado Buffaloes are set to tip at 9:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at CU Events Center. The Sun Devils might want some stickum for this one as the team gave up 18 turnovers on Saturday.
Last Saturday, Arizona State lost to Iowa State at home by a decisive 76-61 margin.
Arizona State struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only four offensive rebounds. That's the fewest offensive rebounds they've posted since back in March of 2024.
Meanwhile, Colorado's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their eighth straight loss. They took a hard 78-63 fall against Arizona.
Colorado's defeat came about despite a quality game from Julian Hammond III, who went 7 for 13 en route to 19 points plus two steals. Hammond III continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last three games he's played.
Arizona State has been struggling recently as they've lost five of their last six matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 11-8 record this season. As for Colorado, they now have a losing record at 9-10.
Arizona State is hoping to beat the odds on Tuesday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. They might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last three times they've played Colorado.
Arizona State took their win against Colorado when the teams last played on January 4th by a conclusive 81-61. The rematch might be a little tougher for Arizona State since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.
Odds
Colorado is a slight 2.5-point favorite against Arizona State, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Buffaloes as a 1.5-point favorite.
The over/under is 140 points.
Series History
Colorado has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Arizona State.
- Jan 04, 2025 - Arizona State 81 vs. Colorado 61
- Feb 08, 2024 - Colorado 82 vs. Arizona State 70
- Jan 06, 2024 - Arizona State 76 vs. Colorado 73
- Feb 16, 2023 - Colorado 67 vs. Arizona State 59
- Dec 01, 2022 - Arizona State 60 vs. Colorado 59
- Feb 24, 2022 - Arizona State 82 vs. Colorado 65
- Jan 15, 2022 - Colorado 75 vs. Arizona State 57
- Mar 04, 2021 - Colorado 75 vs. Arizona State 61
- Jan 16, 2020 - Colorado 68 vs. Arizona State 61
- Nov 08, 2019 - Colorado 81 vs. Arizona State 71