Who's Playing

Arizona State Sun Devils @ Colorado Buffaloes

Current Records: Arizona State 11-8, Colorado 9-10

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting Big 12 matchup on schedule as the Arizona State Sun Devils and the Colorado Buffaloes are set to tip at 9:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at CU Events Center. The Sun Devils might want some stickum for this one as the team gave up 18 turnovers on Saturday.

Last Saturday, Arizona State lost to Iowa State at home by a decisive 76-61 margin.

Arizona State struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only four offensive rebounds. That's the fewest offensive rebounds they've posted since back in March of 2024.

Meanwhile, Colorado's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their eighth straight loss. They took a hard 78-63 fall against Arizona.

Colorado's defeat came about despite a quality game from Julian Hammond III, who went 7 for 13 en route to 19 points plus two steals. Hammond III continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last three games he's played.

Arizona State has been struggling recently as they've lost five of their last six matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 11-8 record this season. As for Colorado, they now have a losing record at 9-10.

Arizona State is hoping to beat the odds on Tuesday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. They might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last three times they've played Colorado.

Arizona State took their win against Colorado when the teams last played on January 4th by a conclusive 81-61. The rematch might be a little tougher for Arizona State since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Colorado is a slight 2.5-point favorite against Arizona State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Buffaloes as a 1.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 140 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Colorado has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Arizona State.