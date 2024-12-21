Who's Playing

Bellarmine Knights @ Colorado Buffaloes

Current Records: Bellarmine 3-9, Colorado 8-2

What to Know

If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for Colorado. They will stay at home for another game and welcome the Bellarmine Knights at 3:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at CU Events Center. The Buffaloes are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 76.5 points per game this season.

Last Friday, Colorado beat S. Dak. State 81-70.

Julian Hammond III and Elijah Malone were among the main playmakers for Colorado as the former went 8 for 14 en route to 23 points plus six assists and the latter almost dropped a double-double on 15 points and nine rebounds. That's the most assists Hammond III has posted since back in November of 2023. Andrej Jakimovski, on the other hand, was considerably less helpful: he went 0-6 from long range.

Meanwhile, after soaring to 82 points the game before, Bellarmine faltered in their match on Thursday. It's going to take some time for them to recover from the 92-55 bruising that Wyoming dished out on Thursday. The game marked the Knights' lowest-scoring matchup so far this season.

Bellarmine's loss came about despite a quality game from Kenyon Goodin, who earned 13 points.

Colorado's victory was their tenth straight at home dating back to last season, which pushed their record up to 8-2. As for Bellarmine, they have not been sharp recently as the team has lost four of their last five contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 3-9 record this season.

Saturday's match is shaping up to be a scrappy game: Colorado has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.1 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Bellarmine, though, as they've been averaging only 30.5. Given Colorado's sizable advantage in that area, Bellarmine will need to find a way to close that gap.

Odds

Colorado is a big 25.5-point favorite against Bellarmine, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Buffaloes, as the game opened with the Buffaloes as a 23.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 146.5 points.

